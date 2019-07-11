Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy, Inc. delivers microinverter technology for the solar industry, which increases productivity and reliability of solar modules. The Company builds a semiconductor-based microinverter system that converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. Enphase sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors who resell them to solar installers. It also sells directly to installers, as well as through original equipment manufacturers. Enphase Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Petaluma, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Shares of ENPH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. 4,171,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $928,603.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,833 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

