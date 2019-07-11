Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) shares traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 302,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 142,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

