Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 264,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,997. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $13,737,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 671.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,360,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,735 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 389,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 318,361 shares in the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

