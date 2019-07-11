EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EZPW. B. Riley set a $169.00 target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 138,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,142. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 690,645 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,842,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,627,000 after buying an additional 264,920 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 199,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EZCORP (EZPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.