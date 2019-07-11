Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.50% from the company’s previous close.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,371.43 ($44.05).

LON FEVR traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,215 ($28.94). 782,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,475.92. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

