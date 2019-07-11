First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $9.62 on Tuesday, hitting $460.84. The stock had a trading volume of 85,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.09. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $355.18 and a 52 week high of $488.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.14 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.62%.

In related news, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $370.55 per share, with a total value of $74,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,144,576.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,845 shares of company stock worth $3,315,615 and sold 60,000 shares worth $27,105,100. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,086.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 403,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 390,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,921,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.