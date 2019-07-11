Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiverr International’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.71.

FVRR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,509. Fiverr International has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

