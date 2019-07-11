Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

FBC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 253,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,417. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 151.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.