Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $27.84. 880,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,050. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 56.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

