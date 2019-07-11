Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) Major Shareholder Purchases $113,531.88 in Stock

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 24,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $113,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cross River Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Francesca's alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Cross River Capital Management purchased 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $2,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Cross River Capital Management bought 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Cross River Capital Management bought 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Cross River Capital Management bought 5,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $2,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cross River Capital Management bought 15,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $7,350.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Cross River Capital Management bought 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Cross River Capital Management bought 25,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Cross River Capital Management bought 175,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Cross River Capital Management bought 78,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Cross River Capital Management bought 20,000 shares of Francesca’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00.

Shares of Francesca’s stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 351,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,003. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 11.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Francesca’s by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 39,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,617 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Francesca’s by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Francesca’s by 1,561.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,175,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,383 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.