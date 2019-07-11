GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.47

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 10153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIBA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

