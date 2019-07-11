Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $446.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $15.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 255,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 144,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 73,466 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

