Genpact Limited Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Genpact in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.50 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Genpact’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

Shares of G opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Genpact by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Fort L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 74,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $306,091,985.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 133,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $4,803,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,199,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,134,683 shares of company stock valued at $364,941,991 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

