Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Critical Comparison

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -3,713.04% -17.53% -16.98% Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Geron and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Geron presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.49%. Given Geron’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Stoke Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Geron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Geron and Stoke Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $1.07 million 237.07 -$27.02 million ($0.16) -8.50 Stoke Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stoke Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Geron.

Summary

Geron beats Stoke Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

