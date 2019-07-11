Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Head to Head Survey

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Bull has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Bull and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $7.89 million 6.15 -$3.43 million N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $2.92 million 18.23 -$4.55 million N/A N/A

Golden Bull has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -158.15% -41.71% -34.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Bull and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Golden Bull shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Bull beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

