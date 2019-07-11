Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.40 price objective on the bank’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

DB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth $99,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

