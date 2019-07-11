Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Griffon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Griffon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Griffon by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 986,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 29,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,080. The stock has a market cap of $775.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84. Griffon has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $19.86.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.35 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

