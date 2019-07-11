Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.22. Halcon Resources shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,705,058 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HK. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.11.

The firm has a market cap of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.49 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 125.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 163,623.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Halcon Resources by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Halcon Resources in the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

Halcon Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HK)

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas.

