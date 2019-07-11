Halma’s (HLMA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.50 ($22.30).

LON HLMA traded down GBX 27.90 ($0.36) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,981.50 ($25.89). 1,068,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.23. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,099 ($27.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,948.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.53), for a total value of £21,335.30 ($27,878.35).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

