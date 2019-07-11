Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.93.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $605,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,172.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 1,777 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $216,029.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,907.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,512. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,484. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

