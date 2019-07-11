Havy (HAVY) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,559.00

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Havy has a total market cap of $29,932.00 and approximately $5,559.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havy token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Havy has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009893 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000453 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Havy Token Profile

Havy (HAVY) is a token. Havy’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,722,984,994 tokens. The official website for Havy is havy.io. Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin.

Buying and Selling Havy

Havy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

