Head to Head Comparison: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) & Pharmacyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Pharmacyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 34.00% 71.02% 14.07% Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -74.36% -66.54%

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Pharmacyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 4.68 $8.39 billion $14.40 12.66 Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pharmacyte Biotech does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and Pharmacyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 8 10 0 2.56 Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amgen currently has a consensus price target of $207.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Summary

Amgen beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

