HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of AA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HDELY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.81. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

