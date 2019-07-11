Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.33.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $144.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.