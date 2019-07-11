Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,506 ($19.68) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,527.36 ($19.96).

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,744 ($22.79). 292,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,692.52. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45). The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.