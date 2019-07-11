Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 392,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Lawrence K. Fish purchased 20,000 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

