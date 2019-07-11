HUZU (HUZU) Hits Market Cap of $175,391.00

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One HUZU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. HUZU has a total market cap of $175,391.00 and $70.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUZU has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HUZU Coin Profile

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 4,385,247 coins and its circulating supply is 4,351,652 coins. The official website for HUZU is huzu.io. The official message board for HUZU is medium.com/@enrico_22150. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin.

HUZU Coin Trading

HUZU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

