IceChain Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, IceChain has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $4,209.00 and $8.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $692.85 or 0.05919866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IceChain Profile

IceChain is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,592,391 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IceChain’s official website is icechain.io.

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

