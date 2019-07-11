iExec RLC Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $272,623.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

