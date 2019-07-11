Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:IOR remained flat at $$12.05 on Thursday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

