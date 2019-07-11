Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,758,799 shares in the company, valued at C$19,723,921.87.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,055.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,792.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,143.00.

On Monday, May 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,899.50.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.61 million and a PE ratio of 35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.51. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.71%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

