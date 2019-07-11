Insider Buying: istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $155,400.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,605,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,405,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.53 per share, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $154,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $150,550.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,644 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,422.12.

On Friday, June 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 4,826 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $137,541.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $143,500.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.70. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that istar Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of istar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,177,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of istar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of istar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 623,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

