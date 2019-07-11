Insider Selling: Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronen Tchelet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Ronen Tchelet sold 20,000 shares of Dyadic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $122,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,545. Dyadic International, Inc has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $153.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

