Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Sells $309,750.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Thomas Tesoro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,354.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 368,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 141,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 603.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,320,000 after buying an additional 82,762 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 294,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

