Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $127,200.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $337,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 948,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

