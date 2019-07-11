Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 4,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Erony sold 39,379 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,146,943.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,266 shares of company stock worth $28,674,342 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.6% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 149,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

