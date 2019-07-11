Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.51. 37,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,462. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,981,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,246 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17,815.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 635,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.