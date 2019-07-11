International L.P. Elliott Purchases 1,116 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,115.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,576 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,712.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,671 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.26.

On Monday, July 1st, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,860 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.80.

On Thursday, June 27th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,771 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,761.90.

On Tuesday, June 25th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 2,834 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,477.66.

On Friday, June 21st, International L.P. Elliott purchased 5,818 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,943.80.

On Wednesday, June 19th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 5,772 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,659.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 3,182 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,124.22.

On Monday, June 17th, International L.P. Elliott purchased 8,321 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20.

Shares of RRTS stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.54.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative return on equity of 170.50% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter worth about $11,235,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Management Corp lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,372 shares during the period.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

