Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 2,964,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 58.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 951,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 350,133 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,325,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.