IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.65

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.65 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 118727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.18.

About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

