JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.88. 2,229,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,047. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $79.79.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.