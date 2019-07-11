Jory A. Berson Sells 9,329 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jory A. Berson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,370.00.

NYSE COF opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

