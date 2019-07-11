JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,200.88 ($41.83).

LON DGE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,434.50 ($44.88). 2,262,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,389.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

