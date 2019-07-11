JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$110.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$111.35. 128,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,986. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion and a PE ratio of 149.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$106.08. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$76.53 and a 1-year high of C$114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.5300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total transaction of C$1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,942,960.80. Also, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at C$22,736. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,660 over the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

