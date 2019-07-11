Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Shares of KMTUY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

