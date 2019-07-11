Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In related news, insider Batty Jill A. De sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $296,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

