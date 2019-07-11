Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXS. DZ Bank downgraded shares of from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.85 ($71.92).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.12 ($61.77). 404,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a twelve month high of €72.42 ($84.21). The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is €48.50.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.