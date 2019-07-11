Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE LOMA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $191.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,920 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 121,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 484,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

