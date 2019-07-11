Lookers’ (LOOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 119 ($1.55) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Lookers alerts:

LOOK traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 46.35 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.37. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of $180.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.