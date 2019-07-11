LTO Network Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $19.41 million and $2.00 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00274745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.01424845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000776 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00129015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00024417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,539,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,237,547 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

